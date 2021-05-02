Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of TMP opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

