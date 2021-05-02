Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPDKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

