Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.52

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.52 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 71.17 ($0.93). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 73,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.52. The company has a market capitalization of £137.51 million and a P/E ratio of -17.07.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

