Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $475,514.06

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $475,514.06 and approximately $488,134.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $79.25 or 0.00139534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.