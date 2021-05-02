Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.73.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$27.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

