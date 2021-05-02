Tower token (TOWER) Price Up 116.2% This Week

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Tower token coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tower token has traded up 116.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tower token has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00848998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.08 or 0.08681012 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,269,961 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

