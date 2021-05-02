TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRTX. BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,128,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

