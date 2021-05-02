TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

TPI Composites stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 568,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,654. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

