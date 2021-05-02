Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,172% compared to the typical volume of 47 call options.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $29.18 on Friday. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

