Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 21,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

