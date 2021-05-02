Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

NYSE:TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

