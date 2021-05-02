Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 29th.

TRNS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

