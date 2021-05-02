Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

