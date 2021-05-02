Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.