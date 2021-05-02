TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.58 million.TriMas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-$0.57 EPS.

TRS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. 209,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

