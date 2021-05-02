Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $411.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $411.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.09 or 0.99966725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.