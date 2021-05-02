TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.30 on Friday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

