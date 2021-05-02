TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at $795,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in TrueCar by 91.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.