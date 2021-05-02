Truist Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $54.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

