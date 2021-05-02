Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.