Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cowen began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

TCNNF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 420,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,047. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

