Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

TUEM stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

