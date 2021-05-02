TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0436

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $2,913.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

