Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.86 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

