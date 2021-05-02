Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 45,628 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

