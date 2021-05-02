Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $481,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $9,816,062. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $90.16 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

