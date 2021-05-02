Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $323,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6,830.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.