Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases 2,158 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 31.2% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.