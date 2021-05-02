Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 3.7% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.