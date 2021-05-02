Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

