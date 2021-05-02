U Network (UUU) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. U Network has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.