U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

