UBS Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.67 ($97.25).

Kion Group stock opened at €82.94 ($97.58) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.84. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

