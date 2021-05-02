UBS Group Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.01. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

