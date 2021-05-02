Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

