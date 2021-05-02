Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.36.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

TSE:UNS opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.67. The firm has a market cap of C$577.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.63.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.