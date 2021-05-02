Unibright (UBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $272.40 million and $1.86 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

