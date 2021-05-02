Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,288.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded flat against the dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $40,288.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00280810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.81 or 0.01123705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.96 or 0.00746360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,944.19 or 1.00011571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

