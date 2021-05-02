Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,142 shares during the period. Unisys comprises about 3.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Unisys worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

