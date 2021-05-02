United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

