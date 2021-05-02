United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $308,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

