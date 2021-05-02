United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

