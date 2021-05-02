United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

