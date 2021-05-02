United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 1,173,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

