United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

