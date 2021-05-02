United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $223.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.