US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.29 million.US Ecology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

