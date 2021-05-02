Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 339.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

