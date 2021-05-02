Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

