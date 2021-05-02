Usca Ria LLC Sells 464 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

